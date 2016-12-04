PHOTOS: Shoppers brave heat for Glengallan Markets

GLENGALLAN Markets were bustling with Christmas cheer this morning.

Shoppers ventured from across the Downs to snap up homemade wares, and Woodenbong stall owner Marian Newman said it was a lovely sight to see.

"There's more people here than last year," she said.

"These are always such lovely markets.

"There's no bickering about stall spaces, and people just want to enjoy them."

She said the homestead made for a lovely setting for one of the region's most popular markets.

