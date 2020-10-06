Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SPECIAL BUY: The property boasts many features and an abundance of land.
SPECIAL BUY: The property boasts many features and an abundance of land.
News

PHOTOS: Slice of Warwick school history up for sale

Tessa Flemming
6th Oct 2020 11:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A UNIQUE piece of Warwick property seeped in local schooling history has hit the market.

The “versatile” 16.92 hectares 62 Canning Rd property for sale was the first campus for Warwick Christian College.

The school was founded there in 2007, originally homing seven students who “struggled to ‘fit’ into mainstream schooling”.

A plaque marks the spot's special history.
A plaque marks the spot's special history.

While the school relocated to the Slade School Campus in 2017, the property remains a spot of endless potential.

According to the real estate listing, the spot has council approval to subdivide into 51 blocks, but could also be refurbished to make a profit with its commercial kitchens, hall, shower and toilet blocks and classrooms/offices.

Prior to being used by the school, it was also a Christian camp centre.

A school hall is one of its prominent features
A school hall is one of its prominent features

Other features include:

– Sheds

– Rainwater tanks

– Old stables

– A classic Queenslander main building

– Pool

– Ovals

Several buildings can be found on the property.
Several buildings can be found on the property.

The property a commercial kitchen ready for interested parties to take over.
The property a commercial kitchen ready for interested parties to take over.

All offers are being considered.

For more informationn on the property, phone agent Bevan Vanderwolf on 0408 457 793.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skull found in forest near Warwick

        Premium Content Skull found in forest near Warwick

        News The discovery of the what is believed to be a human skull is being investigated by Warwick police.

        Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘Everyone’s in tourism’: New push to attract visitors

        Premium Content ‘Everyone’s in tourism’: New push to attract visitors

        News Latest campaign spreads the word about the Rose City and Chamber is urging...

        Weekend boom brings campsite back from brink

        Premium Content Weekend boom brings campsite back from brink

        News ‘Phenomenal’: Unprecedented tourist influx gives camping hotspot boost in lead-up...