PHOTOS: Slice of Warwick school history up for sale
A UNIQUE piece of Warwick property seeped in local schooling history has hit the market.
The “versatile” 16.92 hectares 62 Canning Rd property for sale was the first campus for Warwick Christian College.
The school was founded there in 2007, originally homing seven students who “struggled to ‘fit’ into mainstream schooling”.
While the school relocated to the Slade School Campus in 2017, the property remains a spot of endless potential.
According to the real estate listing, the spot has council approval to subdivide into 51 blocks, but could also be refurbished to make a profit with its commercial kitchens, hall, shower and toilet blocks and classrooms/offices.
Prior to being used by the school, it was also a Christian camp centre.
Other features include:
– Sheds
– Rainwater tanks
– Old stables
– A classic Queenslander main building
– Pool
– Ovals
All offers are being considered.
For more informationn on the property, phone agent Bevan Vanderwolf on 0408 457 793.