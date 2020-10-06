PHOTOS: Slice of Warwick school history up for sale

SPECIAL BUY: The property boasts many features and an abundance of land.

A UNIQUE piece of Warwick property seeped in local schooling history has hit the market.

The “versatile” 16.92 hectares 62 Canning Rd property for sale was the first campus for Warwick Christian College.

The school was founded there in 2007, originally homing seven students who “struggled to ‘fit’ into mainstream schooling”.

A plaque marks the spot's special history.

While the school relocated to the Slade School Campus in 2017, the property remains a spot of endless potential.

According to the real estate listing, the spot has council approval to subdivide into 51 blocks, but could also be refurbished to make a profit with its commercial kitchens, hall, shower and toilet blocks and classrooms/offices.

Prior to being used by the school, it was also a Christian camp centre.

A school hall is one of its prominent features

Other features include:

– Sheds

– Rainwater tanks

– Old stables

– A classic Queenslander main building

– Pool

– Ovals

Several buildings can be found on the property.

The property a commercial kitchen ready for interested parties to take over.

All offers are being considered.

For more informationn on the property, phone agent Bevan Vanderwolf on 0408 457 793.