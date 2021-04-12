Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland U16 Cricket Boys Championships at Caloundra Cricket Club
Queensland U16 Cricket Boys Championships at Caloundra Cricket Club
Cricket

PHOTOS: State’s best teens hit pitch on Coast

Tom Threadingham
12th Apr 2021 4:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland's finest junior cricket stars are in action on the Coast this week as they hit the pitch on the Coast for the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Nail-biting finish to opening day of state's U16 cricket titles

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

On the opening day Embers and Sparks played off in a one-day battle that was livestreamed by News Corp while Flash and Flares faced off in the other one-day clash.

The Daily was on hand to capture all the action.

Photos
View Gallery

The championships run over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The carnival was to be played in January, but rain and Brisbane's COVID-19 lockdown ruined any chances of the competition going ahead.

cricket queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ people

        Premium Content Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ people

        News Bad blood between two groups of people led to the dangerous altercation in a Warwick street.

        Teen charged over Warwick car theft, police pursuit

        Premium Content Teen charged over Warwick car theft, police pursuit

        Crime Police deployed spikes to slow down the 18yo’s alleged escape attempt, which has...

        How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        Premium Content How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        News Queensland dad ‘haunted’ by the murder of Toyah Cordingley

        ‘Come get me’: Shooter’s angry call before fatal showdown

        Premium Content ‘Come get me’: Shooter’s angry call before fatal showdown

        News He once poured fuel on his girlfriend in a domestic violence rage