Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AUSSIE PRIDE: Warwick RSL Cows celebrate close to 30 consecutive appearances in the Australia Day Cricket Carnival social comp. Picture: Jessica Paul
AUSSIE PRIDE: Warwick RSL Cows celebrate close to 30 consecutive appearances in the Australia Day Cricket Carnival social comp. Picture: Jessica Paul
Sport

PHOTOS: Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival

Jessica Paul
23rd Jan 2021 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CRICKET: The 2021 Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival kicked off in classic form today, with more than 30 teams competing across the region.

Three rounds of exciting cricket were played across 10 sporting grounds in the Warwick area, leading up to the finals series on Sunday.

One of the most momentous points of the day was the official opening of the new synthetic cricket pitch at Greymare.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi and councillor Cynthia McDonald attended the unveiling, which saw competitive cricket return to Greymare for the first time in 50 years.

Greymare trio Kieran Doherty, Denis Ryan and Matt Cleary with Cr Cynthia McDonald and Mayor Vic Pennisi at the opening of the new Greymare cricket pitch during the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Picture: Gerard Walsh
Greymare trio Kieran Doherty, Denis Ryan and Matt Cleary with Cr Cynthia McDonald and Mayor Vic Pennisi at the opening of the new Greymare cricket pitch during the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Picture: Gerard Walsh

Check back soon for the full list of results from the first day of play, along with the draw for the semi- and grand finals on Sunday.

Here’s a gallery featuring some of the action both on and off the pitch from Day 1 of the Australia Day carnival:

Photos
View Gallery

MORE WARWICK SPORTS NEWS:

SEEING STARS: Queensland Reds touch down in Rose City

New cricket pitch to be unveiled at Australia Day carnival

GALLERY: Cowboys players kick off 2021 with strong race day

REVVED AND READY: Morgan Park lines up blockbuster 2021

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

        Premium Content GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

        News Big numbers turned out to see the huge range of classic and vintage cars at the...

        TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        Premium Content TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        News Traditional ceremonies, sports events, and Australia Day pub classics. Here’s your...

        Man busted with stolen items, says he ‘found them in park’

        Premium Content Man busted with stolen items, says he ‘found them in park’

        News The Warwick man had power tools worth $2000, which were reported stolen the...