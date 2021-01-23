PHOTOS: Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival

CRICKET: The 2021 Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival kicked off in classic form today, with more than 30 teams competing across the region.

Three rounds of exciting cricket were played across 10 sporting grounds in the Warwick area, leading up to the finals series on Sunday.

One of the most momentous points of the day was the official opening of the new synthetic cricket pitch at Greymare.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi and councillor Cynthia McDonald attended the unveiling, which saw competitive cricket return to Greymare for the first time in 50 years.

Greymare trio Kieran Doherty, Denis Ryan and Matt Cleary with Cr Cynthia McDonald and Mayor Vic Pennisi at the opening of the new Greymare cricket pitch during the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Picture: Gerard Walsh

Check back soon for the full list of results from the first day of play, along with the draw for the semi- and grand finals on Sunday.

Here’s a gallery featuring some of the action both on and off the pitch from Day 1 of the Australia Day carnival:

