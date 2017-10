Ryan Benz stayed on the hay bale for the full eight seconds.

Jonno Colfs

THE Warwick Community Kindegarten donned their finest cowboy and cowgirl gear this week to celebrate the Warwick Rodeo.

Colourful hats and check shirts were the order of the day and staff worked hard to transform the kindy playground into a mini rodeo arena, with hay bales and saddles.

Staff member Julie Gliori said the kindy had many dress-up days throughout the year but rodeo week was one of the favourites.