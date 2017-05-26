Pick up a real bargain at SOTE sale

EXCITED TO BOOT: Mafi Malolo, Meegan Wallace, Mykeisha-Billie Duncan, Sebastian Johnson (obscured), Shayla Sanderson, Hope Mills and William Lightfoot get ready for the car boot sale.

IF YOU'RE a fan of fossicking for bargains, a good cup of tea or perhaps some delicious home-baked goodies then the School of Total Education Car Boot Sale should be high on your priority list this weekend.

The event will take place in the SOTE car park from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

Event co-ordinator Ruth Power said there would be something to entertain everyone in the family.

"We've got a huge range of items up for grabs,” she said.

"From pre-loved items and craft stalls including beautiful home-made candles, native flora, plants, books, clothes, bags, leadlight pieces, hand-made journals, dog jackets and crystals.”

Mrs Power said visitors could also get their car washed while they browse.

"Who knows what else you might find,” she said.

"There's also going to be some live music and there'll be lots of artworks to look at as well.”

Mrs Power said the event was part of a SOTE fundraising drive in aid of refurbishing the school science lab, creating a new lab, and creating a new secondary art room.

The new facility will be named after Roy Fox, a well loved teacher of science and maths at SOTE.

Visitors to the market can also get involved in the One Million Stars to End Violence project creating ribbon stars to contribute to an installation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

To secure a stall space, phone Jo on 0417 009 197 or Ruth on 0438 661 632.