Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

THOUSANDS of visitors from across the state are expected to attend the second annual Picnic Basket Day in Killarney next month.

The inaugural event at historic Melrose Station proved an enormous success last year and organisers are preparing to welcome even more guests this year.

Event leader Debbie Bradfield said people were coming from as far afield as Noosa, and more entertainment, including a teddy bears' picnic for children and kite flying activities, had been added to the schedule.

"If we have perfect weather like last year we expect at least 2000 people to attend,” Ms Bradfield said.

"There are spacious sheds overlooking the lawns in case it rains so the picnic will go ahead in any weather.”

The picnic was the brainchild of the late Southern Downs councillor Jamie Mackenzie and is a day for picnickers to stretch out and relax and enjoy culinary delights from food stalls and live entertainment on beautiful lawns.

Picnic Basket Day will be staged at 1 Barlows Gate Rd, Killarney from 10am-4pm on Sunday, April 9. Entry is $5 for adults and children under 12 enter for free. For more information go online to the Killarney Picnic Basket Day Facebook page.

Proceeds from the day will go to mental health charity Livin.