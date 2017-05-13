Picnics put spotlight on local trainers

RACING: Today's picnic races are set to showcase the brightest talent in the Warwick racing community.

"Pretty much all our local trainers are involved,” Warwick Turf Club secretary Kristen Doyle said.

"In the first race alone we've got four local trainers from Warwick who've trained at the local track.

"There's also a horse from New Zealand, who's been trained by one of our trainers, Garry Schwenke.”

The international mare Virtuity has been entered into the 1350m Ergon Energy Benchmark 65 handicap race.

Five races will run throughout the day with a total of 91 nominations being received for the meet.

Tickets for the event have been quickly snapped up, but Mrs Doyle said there would be more available at the gate today and plenty of tables so people could find somewhere to sit.

A spot in the picnic area will cost $55 while access to the general admission area will set you back $15.

Mrs Doyle's top tip for the day is to stock your picnic basket full of supplies.

"You definitely need to bring enough drinks to last until 9pm, especially water.

"There will be a sausage sizzle at 5pm to keep people going.”

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant is hoping to welcome a record crowd to the event.

"There won't be any big-name trainers or jockeys but we're still expecting it to be a great day of racing,” he said.