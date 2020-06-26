Pictures tell a thousand words for Killarney correspondent

HIS CONTRIBUTION TO HISTORY: John Towells captured over two decades of Killarney milestones.

JOHN TOWELLS won’t ever forget the stories he got to tell with his camera during the 20 years he contributed to the Daily News.

As a ‘Killarney correspondent’ Mr Towells spent many a weekend snapping the smiling faces of locals at events.

From the 100th Killarney show shaking hands with the governor-general to picnic basket days and races, he captured them all.

But the most significant memory etched in his mind was the horror of the 2011 floods.

“It was lucky this bloke in Killarney had a helicopter and he offered to take me around and get some aerial shots of the town underwater,” he said.

“I got to fly over the main strip and a lot of people thanked me for the

opportunity to see Warwick from above.”

John Towells saved all of his prints in albums and clippings

Mr Towells said without the Daily News, he’d never have had an opportunity to share his pictures long before the days of Facebook and Instagram.

“The paper was the only way you could take them, this was before everyone had a good camera and someone with a good digital camera was a rare sight,” he said.

“It led me a long way with photography and pushed me on to bigger things like weddings and parties.”

While it may be the end of the paper as he knew it, Mr Towells said he thinks residents will take to the digital version in time.

“For the young ones it’ll be a great way for them to read the paper,” he said.

“It’d be hard for the older folks but sooner or later it had to come, same as digital photos, it took a while for people to adjust and use them but now look.”