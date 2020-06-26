Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIS CONTRIBUTION TO HISTORY: John Towells captured over two decades of Killarney milestones.
HIS CONTRIBUTION TO HISTORY: John Towells captured over two decades of Killarney milestones.
News

Pictures tell a thousand words for Killarney correspondent

Georgie Hewson
25th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHN TOWELLS won’t ever forget the stories he got to tell with his camera during the 20 years he contributed to the Daily News.

As a ‘Killarney correspondent’ Mr Towells spent many a weekend snapping the smiling faces of locals at events.

From the 100th Killarney show shaking hands with the governor-general to picnic basket days and races, he captured them all.

But the most significant memory etched in his mind was the horror of the 2011 floods.

“It was lucky this bloke in Killarney had a helicopter and he offered to take me around and get some aerial shots of the town underwater,” he said.

“I got to fly over the main strip and a lot of people thanked me for the

opportunity to see Warwick from above.”

John Towells saved all of his prints in albums and clippings
John Towells saved all of his prints in albums and clippings

Mr Towells said without the Daily News, he’d never have had an opportunity to share his pictures long before the days of Facebook and Instagram.

“The paper was the only way you could take them, this was before everyone had a good camera and someone with a good digital camera was a rare sight,” he said.

“It led me a long way with photography and pushed me on to bigger things like weddings and parties.”

While it may be the end of the paper as he knew it, Mr Towells said he thinks residents will take to the digital version in time.

“For the young ones it’ll be a great way for them to read the paper,” he said.

“It’d be hard for the older folks but sooner or later it had to come, same as digital photos, it took a while for people to adjust and use them but now look.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges in the Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        premium_icon 'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        Politics The Police Minister says the squad isn't going anywhere.