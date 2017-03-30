Pig and Calf a favourite place

REGULAR VISITOR: Robert Grant has been coming to the Pig and Calf Sale for more than 40 years.

JUST like the roosters he was checking out, Robert Grant was an early riser, arriving at the Pig and Calf Sale before the crowds came along yesterday.

The bird judge is a long-time visitor to the Lyons St sale which he says is a great place to socialise.

"I always come to this sale if I'm not sick,” Mr Grant said.

"I've been coming to this sale pretty much every week since 1961.

"I come down because I like talking to everyone, and gasbagging with these blokes.

"I've had birds for a long time but I've only been judging for about the last five years.”

Mr Grant said he kept all sorts of birds at his Clintonvale property, from a hundred parrots and finches to enviable flocks of quails, chooks, turkeys and geese.

"I often buy here but I don't tend to sell them,” he said.

"I've had birds the whole 23 years I've been at Clintonvale.

"We'll have our big poultry auction coming up in May at the showgrounds.”