Pig and calf sale 28 June 2017

KING OF THE PEN: Cooper with Gary the Goat and friends.

Wednesday's pig and calf sale was draped in sunshine and full of happy children with school holidays in action.

Many locals commented on the family-friendly feeling that graced the air, providing a perfect atmosphere for the morning of business and fun.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A wide range of animals, including poultry, goats, pigs and calves were available for keen punters.

With five rows of sundry goods in the middle of the ring, there really was something for everybody in attendance.

The pig and calf sales are hosted at McDougalls yards every Wednesday from 9.30am.