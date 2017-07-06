Pig and calf sale 5 July 2017

THE PRICE IS RIGHT: Paige von Kistowski and Cody Driscoll on the lookout for a calf at Wednesday's sales.

WITH a stunning day of sunshine, the Pig and Calf Sale had the perfect backdrop for another day of auctions.

As always, the day attracted many visitors from out of town looking for a bargain, with Paige von Kistowski and Cody Driscoll amongst them.

The pair arrived bright and early at 8.30am with the intention of snagging a calf.

"We're on the lookout for a calf, although we just have to see what the quality of the animal is like and what prices they're going for,” she said.

"It's a different market to what we're used to back at home, so it's interesting.

"Hopefully the folks here won't suspect the blonde when bidding is on.

"I used to come here when I was younger during the school holidays, so it's great to carry on that tradition.”

Mr Driscoll said it was great to head down and explore what the Warwick sales had to offer.

"It's a great atmosphere out here today,” he said.

"We're in town for the day and this is a great way to spend it.”