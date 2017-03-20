26°
News

Pig races raises huge amount for LifeFlight

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Mar 2017 2:41 PM
PREPARING FOR ACTION: The Lifeflight helicopter and paramedics along with QAS and The Queensland Fire Brigade ran a practice scenario in Roma on Wednesday.
PREPARING FOR ACTION: The Lifeflight helicopter and paramedics along with QAS and The Queensland Fire Brigade ran a practice scenario in Roma on Wednesday. Sarah Dionysius

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S great news for RACQ LifeFlight as the seventh annual Sandy Creek Pig Races has raised approximately $8,000 rescue helicopter service.

This makes it one of the region's most successful fundraisers for the charity.

Hundreds of locals attended the popular event at Warwick on Saturday, to cheer on eight fit little pigs that raced each other to bring home the bacon for LifeFlight Rescue patients.

One of the organisers Jodie Crowley said the event continues to grow in popularity, with many locals knowing first-hand the importance of getting patients to emergency specialist medical care fast.

Jodie's granddaughter Summah is a past patient who has been urgently airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter twice - once when she was four days old, then again six months later.

"She was very sick. One lung had collapsed and by the time she arrived in Brisbane the other lung had partially collapsed. Then six months month later her lungs gave her more problems again," said Jodie.

"We started this event as we really wanted give back to LifeFlight because so many of us in the community have been airlifted and we are grateful for their help."

Now 6 years old, Summah is a healthy little girl who looks forward to watching the Sandy Creek Pig Races every year.

"She just loves everything about the races. She especially loved cheering on her favourite little pig dressed in a pink jacket," said Jodie.

The generosity of the South-West region was also felt in Toowoomba at the Beyond the Range Gala - a black tie event that raised approximately $5,000, shared between RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter service and Services for Australia Remote and Rural Allied Health (SARRAH).

LifeFlight's South-West Community Engagement Coordinator Nikki Bloom said she was overwhelmed by the ongoing generosity of Darling Downs and Toowoomba residents, who had supported four major fundraisers for LifeFlight in two weeks.

"The South-West community is full of people with big hearts who really do care about helping to save lives," said Nikki.

"Every dollar, every donation makes a difference to the life of someone who needs LifeFlight to urgently fly them to emergency specialist care.

"We are very grateful for the community's ongoing support so we can continue to keep the Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flying in the region."

Last calendar year, the Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter completed 587 missions, including 458 inter-hospital transfers, four neonatal transfers, 121 airlifts from the scene of an accident or incident and four search and rescues, in a service worth over $7.3 million to the region.

Warwick Daily News
Brand new business ready to open up tomorrow

Brand new business ready to open up tomorrow

GOOD news for Warwick's lovers of fine foods, cured meats and tantalising cheeses

Evicted pub patron 'tried to outrun police'

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

A 20-year-old Warwick man has been charged with being a nuisance

Southern Downs in for another wet week

A wet week ahead

It's a cloudy start and it looks like staying that way all week

Ball a great start to the 150th Warwick Show on Friday

SHOWGIRLS: 2017 Miss Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield, 2017 entrant Breanna Climpson, runner up Angela Krahe and Showgirl Tracey Madsen at the Douglas Feez Pavillion on Saturday.

Fantastic show ball good start to 150th show

Local Partners

Pigs to bring home the racing bacon

The Hollywood hogs at the Sandy Creek Pig Races this weekend will be tearing around the track faster than a movie star fleeing paparazzi.

Say no way to bullying today and every day

Tammy Brown and Michelle Ferdinand sent the anti-bullying message loud and clear.

Warwick High School is facing bullying head on

Allora rider on top of class at Warwick Horse Trials

Allora rider Eleanor Osborne on Highborne Rocker in Adelaide.

Two hundred riders on course in cross country this morning

Sutton front runner for first A-grade golf title in Warwick

FINAL ROUND: Today is the final round of the Warwick Golf Club championships.

Cliff hanger on the card in Warwick Golf Club men's A grade.

Middle management the key for Maryvale XI

PACE: Tom Bourke, pictured bowling for Scots PGC in the Condamine Shield, will play for Maryvale at Slade Park on Sunday.

Maryvale captain knows his side has to dismiss trump Slatter early

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

AFTER weeks of being bullied by her TV husband, this MAFS wife finally snapped, walking out of a dinner party and locking herself in a cupboard.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!