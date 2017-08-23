Piglets ace their great escape

GOTCHA: Mick Kay spotted two pigs running around tennis courts in Warwick tonight.

A PAIR of piglets joined unsuspecting tennis players for a game in Warwick tonight.

The escapees from the Pig and Calf Sale were found frolicking around court five at the Warwick and District Tennis Association, hours after they went missing.

A mere 20m from the saleyard, the piglets made a grand effort to make it back home.

Club president Nathan Costello said he thought he spied a cat on the court earlier in the evening, never suspecting the creature could have been a bit more unorthodox.

"We can usually hear them but they've never come onto the court," he said.

Mick Kay was weeding on a nearby court when he realised the kind of visitor they were dealing with.

Mr Kay helped round up the mischievous pair, which he said only took about 15 seconds.

"We just cornered them into the corner of the court," he said.

"It's not what I expected to see at tennis on a Wednesday night."

The pigs were placed in a cardboard box and swiftly returned to their owners later in the evening.