Pigs to bring home the racing bacon

SWIFT SWINES: Noahs Thoroughbred Racing Pigs owner Kev Kiley said his porkers enjoyed putting on a show for the crowd.

THE Hollywood hogs at the Sandy Creek Pig Races this weekend will be tearing around the track faster than a movie star fleeing paparazzi.

Hamgelina Jolie, Brad Pig, Arnold Porkznegger and Jean Claude Van Ham are among the swift swines in the racing line up on Saturday at the Darling Downs Hotel.

Seven races will pit eight porkers against each other and their will be a Calcutta and sweep on each event.

Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs owner Kev Kiley said the charity races include the crowd in the track action.

"A race steward is picked out of the crowd and we love to see children involved in each of the races,” Mr Kiley said.

"There will be hundreds of people trackside and the pigs will love putting on a show for them.

"You can see their excitement when they get their racing jackets on.”

The day promises something for everyone, with more attractions added each year for children including a jumping castle, animal petting farm and novelty races for kids and parents.

The races are at 345 Sandy Creek Rd, Sandy Creek with gates opening at 1.30pm and the first race at 2pm. Admission is $15 adults, $10 for pre-paid tickets and children $5.

Money raised will go to LifeFlight and Wheatvale State School.