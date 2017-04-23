Pilton concert on Tuesday night for Anzac Day

Pilton children (from left) Charlie Turkington, Hardy Cooke, Ali Gill, Stewart Statham, Emily Hinz, Jasmin Groombridge, Andi Cooke, Ani Gill, May Turkington, and Tamika Hinz with Jacqui Gill (right) perform at an Anzac Day Concert. Most will perform again from 6pm Tuesday.

THREE choirs will be performing at the ninth annual Pilton Hall Committee Anzac Day Concert from 6pm Tuesday.

Many of the children who have performed in the past will be in action in a group of 25 in this year's Pilton Children Choir. The ladies' and men's choirs will also perform.

The events will be at the Pilton Hall and all welcome.

There will be comedy skits, poetry and other singers on the night when the rural community east of Clifton also pays tribute to many Australian men and women who fought for their country down the years, some of whom paid the supreme sacrifice.