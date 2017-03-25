Pimped-up puppies on parade at show

MAGIC POOCH: Pheobe Thumpkin with Buster who took two first prizes in the pet parade.

THE Kevin Thumpkin Pavilion was abuzz with activity at 11am yesterday as eager kids and their excited pets lined up for a shot at glory in the Warwick Show Pet Parade.

Co-organiser Angela Hamilton said the event was an annual favourite.

"It's always very popular with the kids," she said.

"And it's a really great way for them to get involved with the show.

"We've got about 20 entries this year, which is a few more than last year, so that's great."

Mrs Hamilton said there were no limits on what types of pets could be entered.

"We haven't seen an elephant though," she said.

"This year we've got guinea pigs, mice, chooks, dogs and a duck.

"Some of the contestants have come all dressed up and have dressed their pets as well, which is so cute."

The major sponsors of the event were Total Dog Grooming and Condamine Veterinary Clinic, who sent along Tiana Bowyer as guest judge.

Miss Bowyer said she was looking for originality and those who had put in the most effort.

"I've definitely tried to spread the awards around as well," she said.

"They have all done such a good job and I want to be sure no one is left out."

Miss Bowyer said this was her second year judging the pet parade.

"It's wonderful and a lot of fun," she said.

"And there are so many entrants this year, which is fabulous.

"It's also great to see our sponsorship going towards something the kids really enjoy."

One big winner on the day was Phoebe Thumpkin.

"This pavilion was named after my granddad," Phoebe said. "And I've brought along Buster, who used to be his dog.

"I thought it would be a really nice memorial to enter Buster this year.

"Granddad would have loved this."

Phoebe said her granddad Kevin was Warwick Show chairman for many years.

"He was responsible for the construction of a lot of the new buildings," she said.

"He did a lot of great work for the Warwick Show over the years."

Phoebe and Buster won two first prizes in the pet parade.

"We won for Dog with the Waggiest Tail and Best Pet and Owner Look Alike," Phoebe said.

"We came as magicians because Buster already looks like he's wearing a tuxedo."

"We had to make him a cap and a little cape though."

The King Pet of the Parade was awarded to Riley Pierce and Sam and Queen Pet of the Parade went to Sophie Bez and Jazz.