Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.
News

Pin found in strawberry from supermarket

by Jack Lawrie
31st Oct 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a Cairns supermarket.

Cairns shopper Josie Franks said she discovered the pin in a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mt Sheridan on Monday.

"Just a heads up to anyone that may have purchased strawberries from Mt Sheridan Coles on Monday 26th.. I found a pin in mine this morning," she said.

"Mt Sheridan has been notified."

A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.
A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.

MORE NEWS

Next step after council CEO's shock resignation

What's on: 12 things to do in Cairns this Halloween

Family's home demolition heartbreak 'unavoidable'

A Facebook post alerting people attracted more than 500 comments.

A Coles spokeswoman said they would be investigating the matter with their supplier.

"Coles takes the safety of the food we sell seriously," she said.

"We have worked with our strawberry suppliers to implement additional control measures to ensure strawberries are inspected before they are sent to supermarkets."

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Pin found in strawberry from Cairns supermarket

coles strawberries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carting partnership saves Southern Downs charity

        Premium Content Carting partnership saves Southern Downs charity

        News The region’s rural residents are set to benefit from the deal, which will see close to 50,000L distributed weekly.

        WHAT’S ON: Spooky celebrations, art and more

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Spooky celebrations, art and more

        Whats On From spooks to sprints, Warwick’s social calendar is not one to miss this week!

        BREAKING: Man shot at Leslie Dam

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man shot at Leslie Dam

        News Emergency crews rushed to the crime scene this evening.

        Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

        Premium Content Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

        Council News SDRC investigates upgrade opportunities as community voices safety and operational...