Pioneer Park shelter on 'path to recovery'

The Pioneer Park shelter dismantled by Southern Downs Regional Council was well used by the Swanfels community.

COMMUNITY members are up in arms over a suggestion they should fundraise to replace a shelter dismantled by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The council on Wednesday discussed the allocation of funds to replacing the picnic shelter at Swanfels' Pioneer Park, which was pulled down due to termite and structural damage.

A cost of $100,000 had been estimated to replace the shelter.

Several members of the Swanfels community and the recently formed Southern Downs Residents Action Group were in attendance at the meeting, at which Deputy Mayor Jo McNally suggested fundraising by the community to lessen the cost on ratepayers.

Action Group member Jenn Green-Galloway said she was shocked at Cr Jo McNally's suggestion to have community members fundraise for the replacement shelter.

She said the council should be accountable for paying to replace the structure they dismantled.

"As far the suggestion of us having to raise the funds, the community is not going to fundraise,” Mrs Greene-Galloway said.

"I agree the $100,000 was overkill but Cr McNally's suggestion of simply allocating $25,000 was ridiculous.

"The council did the dirty deed so the council should remedy the situation.”

Councillor Vic Pennisi on Wednesday agreed the council should accept the offer of local engineer Russell Anstey to complete the design of the new shelter pro bono.

"I think it would be worth understanding the design costs before we put an exact amount on it,” Cr Pennisi said.

"Would it be prudent to accept the request for the design from Mr Anstey and put some money in contigency and once the design is done, we consult with the community and figure out exactly how we raise those funds.”

SDRC then moved to increase the level of funding allocated towards the Contingency Grants Budget by an undisclosed amount, to accommodate the potential construction costs of the Swanfels Shelter Shed in the 17/18 Budget

"I'm glad that Vic spoke up,” Mrs Greene-Galloway said.

"He is the only councillor who has really taken the time to do so.

"I believe we are now heading in the right direction with the planning.”

Councillor Sheryl Windle on Wednesday said she agreed with her council colleague that the $100,000 figure was too high.

"I agree with what Jo is saying but I think we need to consult with community to see if they're willing to take (fundraising) on,” Cr Windle said.

Action Group secretary Andrew Gale said the group would continue to work toward the rebuild of the shelter with a lower price tag.

"We believe we can get community-minded people to help with the rebuild but that doesn't mean council should not have to contribute to funding the new structure,” Mr Gale said.

"Things are moving along well now and we're thankful that council is recognising the need for it to be replaced but we believe they would not have if we hadn't done anything about it.

"We're seeing a lot more public consultation across the board and that's a big victory for us.

"We're looking forward to working with the council and are hopeful we will get a new shelter without impacting heavily on the public purse.”