Pipers' win sets tune for future

THE Warwick Thistle Pipe Band has been a fixture in the region for decades but is enjoying a resurgence in popularity and member numbers.

Last weekend the band took out first place in the march category at the pipe bands competition at Scots PGC College.

For many in the band it was their first taste of competition in more than 15 years.

Band member Alexander Manfield said the band, under the direction of pipe major Chris Donaldson, had set the goal of achieving regular competitive success at pipe band competitions at home and around the state.

"Needless to say I'm over the moon with the really strong results, winning was always the aim,” he said.

"We played exactly to plan.

"We have been focusing lately on improving our players who have less experience at competition level.

"Everyone put in loads of hard work and the results speak for themselves.”

Mr Manfield said the real highlight was the band's tenor and bass drummers being awarded first by the judges.

"I also had friends from other bands give me positive feedback about how musically they played,” he said.

"All of our tenor and bass drummers have played with us for a while but are new to this level, so it's a really strong recognition of what we're doing.”

Band member Dugald Macfarlane said the band played publicly 10-12 times a year.

"In a year we'd play in front of 10,000 to 40,000 people, at events like Killarney Bonfire Night, The Apple and Grape Festival and others, which is amazing - where else do you get the opportunity to do that?” he said.

Mr Macfarlane said the band was family-oriented and a lot of fun.

"We're always improving and our numbers are growing,” he said.

"I think the attraction comes from the heritage behind it all and the chance to play those large events with your friends and family.”

The band rehearse at the band room in Albert street behind WIRAC at 7pm each Friday with tuition provided from beginner to advanced and can be contacted via their Facebook Page or phone Chris Donaldson on 0404839069.