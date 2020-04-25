PIPING DOWN: An 80-year tribute

PROUD HISTORY: Max Goodwin celebrates his eightieth anniversary of playing the pipes in Anzac Day services across the Southern Downs.

NO DAWN service, no marches or parades and no gatherings at the pub – social distancing and isolation mean this year’s Anzac Day looked vastly different than usual.

However members of the Warwick community like Max Goodwin won’t let coronavirus diminish the spirit of the Anzacs or their commemoration.

Today marks 80 years since Mr Goodwin first played the bagpipes as part of an Anzac Day service in Toowoomba when he was just eight years old.

He was an active member of the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band’s Anzac traditions for 72 of those years.

Mr Goodwin said while Warwick’s usual Anzac Day traditions were cancelled, it wouldn’t stop him from commemorating the occasion in his own special way.

Mr Goodwin said joining Toowoomba’s pipe band 80 years ago was almost ­inevitable, as his father was the pipe major there at the time.

“In those days, during (World War II), I used to get a day off school when all the boys were called up to go to war,” he said.

“There was always a day the trains used to come through from Talwood, Goondiwindi or St George, loaded with all of these boys who had been drafted.

“Even then I used to go down to the Toowoomba platform and play the pipes while the train was stopped and the boys all going off to war could listen.”

For Mr Goodwin, music and playing the pipes has shaped his life even outside of Anzac traditions.

“(My late wife Anne and I) were married in 1952 and with me and (my groomsmen) in full kilts and a full pipe band playing for us,” he said.

“We were the first in town to have a full Scottish wedding.”

Mr Goodwin said his family was also keen to help him mark this special occasion and arranged to have some of his fellow Warwick Thistle Pipe Band members perform a surprise concert in his backyard earlier this week.

“They told me they were just popping in to say g’day but the next thing I heard was the bagpipes starting up,” he laughed.

For Mr Goodwin, the most important reminder from his own anniversary would be to not let anything, including coronavirus, take away from paying respects to past and present Australian soldiers.

“The Warwick Thistle Pipe Band has always been involved in Anzac Day and this year will be no different – you’ll still hear plenty of ­bagpipes around town,” he said.

“Anzac Day is well and truly alive in Warwick.”