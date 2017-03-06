32°
Pittsworth gets ready for show

Sophie Lester
| 6th Mar 2017 1:45 PM
QUALITY: Kate Worth and Juliette Cronin parade the Champion Texel Ewe and Champion Texel Ram at the Pittsworth Show.
QUALITY: Kate Worth and Juliette Cronin parade the Champion Texel Ewe and Champion Texel Ram at the Pittsworth Show.

PITTSWORTH is gearing up for its 110th show this weekend and it's sure to be a big one.

Show Society president Howard Schefe said this year's show would be a "monster” one, with a big program planned for Friday and Saturday.

"We'll have a great array of entertainment for this big year for us,” Mr Schefe said.

"On Friday night we've got the rodeo to start off with at 6.30pm, with the bull ride, saddle broncs and barrel racing.

"We've got a great country band playing from 9pm until midnight called Whiskey Mountain Men.

"On Saturday we'll have the Young Farmer's Challenge at 5pm.

"Then we'll have Walter Whip at 7pm, who will do his whip performances, and then monster trucks from 7.30pm until the fireworks display at 8pm. Then Special Guest from Toowoomba will play through the evening.”

Mr Schefe said the show would be opened by Member for Condamine Pat Weir during the grand parade at noon on Saturday.

He added the livestock judging had continued to have a high number of entries this year.

"We've got great nomination for the prime lambs that will be judged from about 9am on Friday,” Mr Schefe said.

"There are 150 lambs that will then go to sale at 12pm.

"In the beef stud cattle this year we're doing our red angus feature show.

"There are generally a lot more nominations for a feature and we have about 70 head of the red angus alone.

"The pavilion entries are also sold out, which is great.”

Although show jumping has been cancelled for this year, there will still be plenty of events for people to watch.

Horse events will kick off at 7.30 each day, while heavy horses will start at 12.30.

"We'll also have yard dog trials starting from 8am on Saturday and running through the whole day,” Mr Schefe said.

"At 3pm we'll have our fashion parade with the showgirls and this year we have Pittsworth stores Lilly Pilly Place, Condamine Clothing and Rhonda's Rag Trade, among others, on board.

"It's a full program and the grounds are already looking green from the bit of rain we've had so by the weekend it will be absolutely perfect.”

For more information, phone 0408186162 or gotowww.pittsworthshow society.com.au.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  entertainment events livetsock judging pittsworth show whatson

Pittsworth gets ready for show

QUALITY: Kate Worth and Juliette Cronin parade the Champion Texel Ewe and Champion Texel Ram at the Pittsworth Show.

Promise of big event program in 110th year

Pittsworth gets ready for show

QUALITY: Kate Worth and Juliette Cronin parade the Champion Texel Ewe and Champion Texel Ram at the Pittsworth Show.

Promise of big event program in 110th year

