Pizza giveaway sets off the internet

CHEESIER THAN A BAD PICK-UP LINE: The new Four Cheeses pizza on the menu for customers at Domino's.

THE internet hasn't been broken since Kim Kardashian forgot to wear pants, but Domino's gave it a mighty shake during the week.

After launching its Quality Fresh menu, the revamped brand took the unprecedented step of offering 10,001 free pizzas for customers.

A Domino's spokeswoman said that the company was inundated with requests for the offer.

"We partnered with one of the world's leading providers in online competitions and the response from our fans was amazing,” she said.

"More than 100,000 people logged on in the space of 90 minutes.

"More than two thirds of those people who received a voucher have already enjoyed their free premium pizza.

"Our fans are so hungry for our new menu, and free pizza, that they almost broke the internet.”

The Quality Fresh menu was launched by Domino's last Monday, in response to market research finding that customers wanted more premium pizzas offered.

The Domino's spokeswoman said that the response had been positive so far.

"We have had an overwhelming response from our loyal customers about how much they

love the new range,” she said.

"Customers are loving the new pizzas which include the Loaded Supreme, Cheesy Bacon Hawaiian, Mega Meatlovers, Four Cheese Deluxe, Grand Italian, Chicken and Camembert, Spicy BBQ Pork and Bacon and they also love our new Cheesy Herb and Garlic Baguette.”