Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Lifestyle

Pizza man puts family first

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Apr 2020 2:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man has put his family first and ­decided to quit his job at a takeaway outlet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Josiah Alston, 21, had worked on deliveries at Domino's Pizza in Torquay.

"I also performed a lot of other duties at the store when not out on the road," Mr ­Alston said.

He said that Domino's management had given him the opportunity to stop working.

"It was a really tough decision for me to make and I gave it a lot of thought, but I had to put my family first," he said.

Mr Alston lives at home with his parents and his bro­ther who has a compromised immune system.

"I didn't feel it was right for me to carry on working, ­especially in a job where I see so many different people every day" he said.

Mr Alston said it would have been a different story if he did not live with his parents and brother.

"Had I been living alone I would have maybe carried on working and kept in touch with my family over the phone," he said.

Mr Alston said he would like to learn a trade or enter the engineering field.

business news coronavirus covid-19 dominos pizza fraser coast hervey bay jobs jobs board torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

        premium_icon Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

        News THE 18-year-old man was allegedly caught by police trying to steal thirty cans of alcohol from the Criterion Cellars liquor store.

        SEGRA webinars offer region’s farmers hope for virus recovery

        premium_icon SEGRA webinars offer region’s farmers hope for virus...

        News SOUTHERN Downs farmers can gain information, but most importantly mental and social...

        Warwick man arrested on unconnected charges at Wallace St fire

        premium_icon Warwick man arrested on unconnected charges at Wallace St...

        News THE Warwick man allegedly swore and spat at police officers attending the scene of...

        BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        premium_icon BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        Politics IT’S been a long wait, but the eight Southern Downs Regional Council...