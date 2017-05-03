Plan to light up councils

BRIGHT IDEA: A report from the Local Government Association of Queensland has suggested councils own street lighting networks to help upgrade the technology and make substantial cost savings.

A PROPOSAL to have councils own and upgrade the technology behind the state's lighting network has been launched in Queensland.

The council-owned Local Government Association of Queensland has offered to acquire street lights from energy providers for local councils following a report co-commissioned with Council of Mayors for south-east Queensland.

LGAQ has also suggested switching to smart street lighting - LED lights paired with smart controls - that could reduce energy use by up to 40%, helping to decrease electricity costs.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said Southern Downs Regional Council was interested in helping ratepayers save on power costs.

"Right now, the feasability study does not apply to the Southern Downs but it is on the agenda for LGAQ to look at other council areas outside of south-east Queensland,” Cr Dobie said.

"We absolutely would look at anything that could help us reduce energy costs for ratepayers and anything we can do with LGAQ to do that would be a bonus.

"We have had some success with aggregating council electricity bills with Ergon to save about $10,000 in the past financial year.”

A report by LGAQ said investment in smart street lighting could provide councils with the ability to improve this service through a community-centric approach to street lighting.

The report details the roll out of smart street lighting in Los Angeles, which has led to a 60% reduction in energy consumption, $2.5million USD savings in maintenance and a reduction of 40,500 tons of CO2 per year.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson, who has seen smart lighting installed in Caloundra, said Queensland hoped to be a world leader in this field.

"This is something local government can do bigger, better and faster, and for all of Queensland,” Cr Jamieson said.

"I hope the Queensland Government and Energy Queensland move quickly on the LGAQ's genuine formal offer to purchase or lease these assets.”