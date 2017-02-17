35°
News

Plan to sell council land to pay debt shelved

Sonja Koremans
| 17th Feb 2017 7:33 AM
NO BUYERS: The Southern Downs Regional Council plan to sell and lease parks has been shelved.
NO BUYERS: The Southern Downs Regional Council plan to sell and lease parks has been shelved. JAYDEN BROWN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Southern Downs Regional Council has ditched a cost-cutting plan to get rid of 60 parks.

It has been more than two years since council began a park rationalisation process to sell or lease land in a bid to generate millions of dollars in revenue and reduce maintenance costs.

To date, none of the parks have sold.

Council staff responsible for the park rationalisation including mayor Tracy Dobie, director of engineering Peter See and major projects manager Michael Bell declined to comment on why the process failed.

Cr Vic Pennisi, who had been pushing for the overhaul of parks until March last year, said he believed the plan had "stalled at the operational stage".

Parks no longer come under Cr Pennisi's portfolio but he has asked on several occasions why the process was dropped and no information was volunteered, he said.

In December 2014, the park rationalisation committee was given two years to deliver a final report.

The process has involved dozens of councillor meetings and hundreds of staff hours spent on travel, gathering public feedback and delivering reports that have never been actioned.

Mr Bell has previously told Warwick Daily News "staff absences due to personal circumstances held back park rationalisation timeframes".

But past and present councillors this week said council staffs' inability to resolve complex park ownership covenants or find buyers for the land were behind the plan being ditched.

"No one has taken it back on since the election last year," a former councillor said.

"We went in circles as some land was donated by families and some is owned by State Government so working out whether it could be sold or leased became too complicated."

The plan was aimed at reducing council's multi-million dollar debt, he said.

Warwick Daily News

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Fire just outside of Warwick under control

Fire just outside of Warwick under control

Blaze on Warwick Allora Rd controlled and permitted burn

Queensland abortion laws: Will they go too far?

Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Laws could allow for late term abortions beyond 24 weeks

New $10 note: Was it beaten with an ugly stick?

What your $10 notes look like at the moment.

Wait, tell me again who these people are.

Bright future for Warwick solar project

A large solar energy farm proposed in Warwick has been approved by Southern Downs Regional Council.

Solar farm on its way for Warwick

Local Partners

New duo heads up Salvos

A new year has brought with it a new duo to head up the Salvation Army on the Southern Downs with a husband-and-wife team at the helm.

What the duck? Dollar birds fly out the door

POPULAR POULTRY: Ducks and chickens were snapped up at the pig and calf sale in Warwick.

Tasty table bird sells for as little as a dollar

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Super hockey weekend planned at Queens Park

Grant Smith (left) and Toni Cox in last year's carnival.

First carnival hockey games will be on Friday night

One day left to buy tickets for breakfast with AFL Lions

Michael Close (left) of Brisbane Lions shows his skills in a game at the Gabba.

Time is running out to buy tickets to Lions breakfast

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a TV series

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Opportunity for Investment

2 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $239,000

Three bedrooms, all have built in cupboards * ensuite off main bedroom * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family, reverse cycle air conditioner * outdoor...

Investment Opportunity

5 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $239,000

Three bedroom unit with built in cupboards * ensuite off main * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family * sliding glass doors to outdoor area, fully fenced...

Water, Views, Value !

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Only 4 K from Warwick! Almost 3 acres on a creek with ... $200,000

Only 4 K from Warwick! Almost 3 acres on a creek with spring fed permanent waterholes, sandstone ledges, native trees and suitable home site on a bitumen road.

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 Offers OVER...

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

Charming Home with Style and Character

33 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $595,000

4 Bedrooms * ensuite, walk in robe from main *large formal lounge and dining *kitchen meals stone benches in renovated kitchen * modern bathroom * back deck...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!