Plane carrying NBA team and Aussie catches fire

A charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City after an engine caught fire.

A charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City after an engine caught fire.

A charter flight carrying NBA team the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane flew into a flock of birds.

The Boeing 757 returned to Salt Lake City airport on Tuesday afternoon local time after an engine caught fire shortly after takeoff.

Watch Live coverage every week of the NBA Regular Season with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"A Utah Jazz team charter flight was forced to safely return to the Salt Lake City airport this afternoon after striking a flock of birds that caused an engine fire and failure," the Jazz said in a statement.

Players were "shaken" by the incident, but no injuries were reported.

"Fortunately the plane landed safely," a Jazz representative told USA Today. "Everybody is shaken, but they're OK."

Australian veteran Joe Ingles was among the passengers on the flight.

The plane after touching back down in Salt Lake City. Image: Twitter/@brian_schnee

Delta Airlines said in a statement to Fox 13: "As the aircraft was taking off it hit a flock of birds.

"The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake International Airport.

"Aircraft landed without incident and was able to taxi back.

"Delta Airlines is working on finding another aircraft to get their customers to their destinations."

Several Jazz players expressed their gratitude on social media after touching down in Salt Lake City.

GOD is good 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) March 30, 2021

🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 30, 2021

It’s a beautiful day! — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 30, 2021

READ MORE: NFL young gun 'in love' with TikTok star

The Jazz were travelling to Memphis, Tennessee ahead of Wednesday evening's NBA game against the Grizzlies.

The team departed for Memphis once again later that evening on a separate plane.

The official Memphis Grizzlies Twitter account posted: "Safe travels."

Earlier this week, Frenchman Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Jazz improved their season record to 35-11 with a 114-75 thrashing of Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and Mike Conley added 18 for the Jazz, whose win streak stretched to five games.

- with AFP

Originally published as Plane carrying NBA team, Aussie catches fire