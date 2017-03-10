30°
Plane makes forced landing on Cunningham Hwy

Jonno Colfs
| 10th Mar 2017 4:14 PM Updated: 4:22 PM

UPDATE: A light plane has been forced to make an emergency landing on the Cunningham Hwy, 18kms west of Inglewood.

The incident happened at about 4pm and reports say  the 70-year-old pilot was able to get out of the plane and is uninjured.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to respond to the incident.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have been scrambled to the site of a downed plane near Inglewood, on the Western Downs.

Reports say a red light aircraft had to make a forced landing on the Cunningham Highway about 18km west of Inglewood at about 4pm.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to respond.

At this time it is unknown how many people are on board the aircraft or the extent of their injuries.

