Plane makes forced landing on Cunningham Hwy

UPDATE: A light plane has been forced to make an emergency landing on the Cunningham Hwy, 18kms west of Inglewood.

The incident happened at about 4pm and reports say the 70-year-old pilot was able to get out of the plane and is uninjured.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to respond to the incident.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have been scrambled to the site of a downed plane near Inglewood, on the Western Downs.

At this time it is unknown how many people are on board the aircraft or the extent of their injuries.