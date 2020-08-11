Plans for new Leslie Dam campground

NEW PARK: Dogs enjoying a swim at Leslie Dam a few months ago, and possibly a new campground.

A NEW Leslie Dam tourist park, offering an unique camping experience, has been put before council this week.

Applicant Cathy Jackson submitted her plans to build a “self-containing camping” facility on McDougall Rd as a part of a growing YouCamp push.

YouCamp, much like Airbnb, offers holiday makers small private camping land to rent out.

Ms Jackson said having a company who could deal with bookings and insurance was a huge incentive to launch the application for the site, which backs onto both the dam and Eight Mile Creek.

“It is that idea of back-to-basics camping,” she said.

“We would have very low amounts of people camping in this isolated bush setting, there’s not rows and rows of campers, and they all bring their own stuff.”

The proposed plan for the McDougall Rd site.

Ms Jackson plans to set up five sites over the 160 acres and without any need for infrastructure.

She said there would be “little environmental impact” to the scenic location.

As tourists continue flock to our region, Ms Jackson also said it was a way to tap into a growing market for those seeking a ‘secluded’ country camp.

“The big things people want are peace and quiet,” she said.

“We’re only three kilometres off the highway, we’re near all the tourist attractions around the area, in the Granite Belt and the national parks but we also have a beautiful night sky and lovely wildlife — they’re all the things they’re looking for.”

