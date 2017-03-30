Plans for refreshing popular Allora park

REJUVENATION ON THE WAY: P L Travers Park will be the focus of a $200,000 Southern Downs Regional Council streetscape project in Allora.

THE best little town on the Downs is set for a makeover with the announcement of a $200,000 rejuvenation project.

Allora's PL Travers Park, on the corner of Herbert and Drayton Sts, will be the focus of the project which is one of seven to secure State Government funding under the $2.93-million Works for Queensland program.

The planned works would include the installation of park shelters with picnic tables in a heritage theme, an electric barbecue, relocation of the Mary Poppins monument for greater prominence, installation of a small playground, construction of a footpath through and around the park, gardens and pram ramps from the street to footpath level.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said Southern Downs Regional Council was seeking feedback to ensure the scope of the work, due for completion by the end of October, was in keeping with community wishes.

"It is with great excitement the council will soon turn the first sod in delivering the project in Allora, which will bring a major component of the Allora Streetscape improvements to fruition,” Cr Dobie said.

"When the plan was done in 2012, the current concept plan we've put forward was agreed to as part of the projects.

"There is an understanding that there were more works discussed at that stage, such as having more street benches further away from the park, which has not been included in the current plans.

"That is why we're looking for feedback to ensure this is what the community wants.”

Cr Dobie said a further $100,000 will be put toward finishing the Killarney streetscape, with details pending.

Long-time Allora resident and former councillor Glyn Rees said replacing stormwater drains on Herbert St had been a major issue in previous streetscape discussions.

"As far as having a central area in town I am certainly in favour of it being a more useable recreational area,” Mr Rees said.

"Flooding on Herbert St had become quite a problem so I hope they will also address some of those problems within the upgrades.”

Cr Dobie said further upgrades as part of the Stanthorpe and Warwick streetscape plans and further work on the Warwick streetscape would be detailed in the long-term forecast of the 2017/18 draft budget, due for release next week.

Residents will have until 5pm next Friday to give their feedback.

To view the concept map, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au/ living-here/have-your-say/ allora-streetscape