Plans to open gel blaster field in Southern Downs

GEL blaster enthusiasts could soon see the unique sport find a Southern Downs home as plans for a new gel blaster field were proposed this week.

Nspire planner Ian Darnell submitted a development application to Southern Downs Regional Council this week to build the Leyburn recreational facility.

According to the application submitted by Mr Darnell, the two specialist fields would be built on a 6.475 hectare Donovan Rd lot to house the “up and coming sport”.

The development, if approved, would go ahead in two stages, eventually increasing to house “corporate ‘bonding’ events”.

“With both stages, all games will be by appointment only,” the application read.

“There will be up to 10 people on each field. There will be a max of 20 people (players and support) on site at any one time. Each game will take about 2 to 3 hours followed by a “Sausage Sizzle”.”

Development plans for a Leyburn gel blaster field.

Opening hours would be from 12—4pm, on weekends twice a month during stage one, with those same hours extended to weekdays in stage two.

The secondary expansion would see owners build a permanent open shelter, parking and amenities for the facility.

The location runs along Leyburn’s Canal Creek.

Mr Darnell assured there would be little environmental concern as gel pellets were non-toxic and didn’t leave residue.

The application comes following recent changes to Queensland gel blaster ownership, which requires owners be a member of a relevant association, and those in possession of the toy to have a reasonable excuse to carry one.

