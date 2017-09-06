21°
News

Plastic bags banned in Queensland

The ban on single use plastic bags will come into effect on July 1, 2018.
The ban on single use plastic bags will come into effect on July 1, 2018. Brett Wortman
by Trenton Akers, The Courier-Mail

SINGLE use plastic bags will be banned in Queensland after State Parliament unanimously passed new laws on Tuesday night.

Included in the new laws, most drink containers ranging between 150ml and 3 litres will become eligible for a 10 cent refund when returned to a designated container refund point.

The ban on single use plastic bags will come into effect on July 1, 2018.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the bipartisan support of both parties for the bill showed the strong community support for banning plastic bags.

"These initiatives will stop the scourge of plastic shopping bags, and put a price on beverage containers so they get recycled," he said.

"By passing this Bill we say to our young people that we value our wildlife, especially our marine creatures like turtles, sea birds and dugongs.

"We say that we want our parks, our waterways, Moreton Bay and the Great Barrier Reef to be litter free."

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks plastic bags queensland state government

News Corp Australia
Providing aid for loved ones

Providing aid for loved ones

Ken's Place producing a positive impact for dementia sufferers.

Warwick chalks it up for child sex abuse survivors

Child sex abuse survivor Jimmy Morrison (front) and his mate Ben Darcy ran seven marathons in seven days to raise awareness of abuse against kids.

1840 of Warwick's 9200 kids are at risk of being violated

Do we have your photo on our office wall?

The Daily News office is inundated with photos.

Weddings, sports, graduations, school events ... they're all there.

OPINION: Learn from past mistakes

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 5: The Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace on September 5, 1997 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

THE last week or so was notable for a couple of things.

Local Partners