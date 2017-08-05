Players return for Rats for crucial Saturday game

RUGBY UNION: Forwards Ross Murray and Darcy Meek will return to the Warwick Water Rats pack for the Darling Downs Rugby B-grade showdown against St George at Risdon Oval at 3pm today.

Murray and Meek missed last week's loss to Goondiwindi due to other commitments.

Captain-coach Vlad Savovski said both had a great work rate around the park and were keen line-out jumpers.

"We missed them last week at Goondiwindi,” he said.

Open side flanker Jared Fearby is back after injuring his ankle in the second half last weekend.

In the backs, Warwick will be boosted by the return of fullback Charlie Parker.

"He was away working last weekend but his running and kicking games will be a big boost,” Savovski said.

To make the top five, Warwick has to beat third-placed St George and score four or more tries to secure a bonus point and then hope second-placed Rangers beat fifth-placed Condamine.

"We will have to play mistake-free footy and consolidate up the middle and score tries off our set pieces,” Savovski said.

"The backs have to be strong in defence and play smart footy in attack.”

Savovski said his side had scored four tries in one out of three games and there was no reason they

couldn't do it again this Saturday.

"In the first round, we went down to St George 14-10 in a game where the second half was scoreless,” he said.

The first games of the day will be Warwick v UQ Gatton at noon, the first of seven women's sevens games at the Warwick carnival.

Warwick is virtually assured of a top-four spot in the women's rugby competition going into the final week of fixtures.

WOMEN'S PROGRAM:

Pools: Warwick, UQ Gatton, Dalby; USQ, Condamine, Roma, Bears.

Top teams from each pool play in 2.40pm final. Warwick pool games: Noon UQ Gatton, 1.20pm Dalby.