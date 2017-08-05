18°
Sport

Players return for Rats for crucial Saturday game

Gerard Walsh | 5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
BACK: Warwick Water Rats fullback Charlie Parker returns for Saturday's home game against St George.
BACK: Warwick Water Rats fullback Charlie Parker returns for Saturday's home game against St George. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY UNION: Forwards Ross Murray and Darcy Meek will return to the Warwick Water Rats pack for the Darling Downs Rugby B-grade showdown against St George at Risdon Oval at 3pm today.

Murray and Meek missed last week's loss to Goondiwindi due to other commitments.

Captain-coach Vlad Savovski said both had a great work rate around the park and were keen line-out jumpers.

"We missed them last week at Goondiwindi,” he said.

Open side flanker Jared Fearby is back after injuring his ankle in the second half last weekend.

In the backs, Warwick will be boosted by the return of fullback Charlie Parker.

"He was away working last weekend but his running and kicking games will be a big boost,” Savovski said.

To make the top five, Warwick has to beat third-placed St George and score four or more tries to secure a bonus point and then hope second-placed Rangers beat fifth-placed Condamine.

"We will have to play mistake-free footy and consolidate up the middle and score tries off our set pieces,” Savovski said.

"The backs have to be strong in defence and play smart footy in attack.”

Savovski said his side had scored four tries in one out of three games and there was no reason they

couldn't do it again this Saturday.

"In the first round, we went down to St George 14-10 in a game where the second half was scoreless,” he said.

The first games of the day will be Warwick v UQ Gatton at noon, the first of seven women's sevens games at the Warwick carnival.

Warwick is virtually assured of a top-four spot in the women's rugby competition going into the final week of fixtures.

WOMEN'S PROGRAM:

Pools: Warwick, UQ Gatton, Dalby; USQ, Condamine, Roma, Bears.

Top teams from each pool play in 2.40pm final. Warwick pool games: Noon UQ Gatton, 1.20pm Dalby.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  rugby union st george warwick warwick water rats whatson women's sevens rugby

REVEALED: Warwick's hoon hotspots

REVEALED: Warwick's hoon hotspots

Some residents said wherever there was bitumen there would be hoons

School of total results

IMPROVEMENT: Year 9 students Ryan Pike, Olivia Ragh and Jack McLucas.

Student-first approach pays dividends for SOTE after NAPLAN test.

Primary sports fun at SOTE

Preston Chalmers, Year 6.

Primary students enjoy sports carnival at School of Total Education.

COLD SNAP: Warwick to shiver through freezing winter week

Winter's frosty fingers are tightening their grip on Warwick.

Sub zero starts, frosts, even thunderstorms for the next few days

Local Partners

Strong Fathers leading the way

Men changing their lives around rewarded with graduation from Strong Fathers program.

Williams walking on to award

Williams manager Cindy Nicholls.

All the winners from Rose City's Retail Service Awards evening.

It's crunch time for the Cowboys this Sunday

HOME GAME: Dylan Galloway, pictured leading Warwick in last year's TRL grand final, will be a key player this Sunday at Father Ranger Oval.

Cowboys to host Highfields in three grades

All Wolves games in Toowoomba this weekend

CLASS PLAYER: Goalie Alek Ebneter (with ball) for Warwick Wolves in a colts game.

Warwick Colts in top-two clash

Top clash set for Clifton in the TRL

FORM FORWARD: Wattles player Tyrone Jowett charges against Highfields last weekend.

Wattles ready for final home game of season

Apple products worth a mint

APPLE recently discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano but if you’ve got one lying around, it might be worth more than you think.

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Public art just scratching the surface

Paul Stumkat with sculptures he created for Rhoda Rushbrook Park in Mt Tamborine from his workshop in Killarney.

Southern Downs sculptor calls for more community artwork

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

An Opportunity To Build On

95 Glen Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $129,000

Elevated gently sloping 993sqm block taking in expansive views over Warwick to the Great Divide. In an estate with new modern homes, kerb and channel, all services...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.