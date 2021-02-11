Plea for woman in PJs to come home

Amy Schulkins walked out of her house north of Brisbane wearing only pyjamas and never returned, leaving her spouse (pictured) and five children distraught.

The partner of a missing spouse choked back tears as she made an emotional plea for her wife to make contact after she walked out of the house in her pyjamas and never returned.

Amy Schulkins was last seen driving along Morayfield Road in the Queensland town of Caboolture at 11.45pm on December 30 in a 2001 Nissan Patrol, registration 257VTN.

Soon after, local council CCTV footage captured Ms Schulkins in her vehicle turning into Lower King Street, Caboolture, heading towards the Bruce Highway and Bribie Island interchange.

Amy Schulkins was last seen on December 30, 2020. Her spouse has made an emotional plea for her to make contact. Picture: Facebook

Her wife Rebecca Schulkins was overcome with emotion on Thursday as she recalled the last time she spoke with Amy, who left home just after 11pm.

The couple have five children.

"She grabbed her wallet and walked out - she was still dressed in her pyjamas," Rebecca said, struggling to hold it together.

"I was in the shower. I didn't know. It's very out of character.

"She is the most bubbly funny person you will ever meet. The most loving wife and mother.

"She is charismatic and everyone who meets here falls in love with her."

A CCTV still shows missing woman Amy Schulkins behind the wheel of a Nissan Patrol on the night she went missing. Picture: Supplied / QPS

Rebecca said Amy, 36, was a "bit distant" that day, something that she had never experienced.

"She just said she was tired," Rebecca said.

The public appeal to find Amy comes after a concerted social media campaign from family and friends. The birth mother of two of the couple's five children started a Facebook page to solve the riddle of her disappearance.

The Facebook page started with just half a dozen followers and now has some 26,000 watching the page.

"I was excited when there were six people on that site," Rebecca said.

"Jodie, the birth mother of our two children, started it, and now there are nearly 26,000. I don't know why it has gone so viral."

Rebecca Schulkins struggled to hold back tears as she made a heartfelt plea for her wife to make contact with her and their five children. Picture: Channel 7

She said their children, aged between six to 15, are struggling to come to terms with Amy's absence.

Rebecca said even though it was late when Amy walked out, she expected to her to return,

"In our four-and-a-half years together, we haven't gone five years without some kind of communication," she said.

She pleaded with Amy to return: " We just want her to come. home We want to know she is safe. I love you so much."

Detective Senior Constable Michael Amey said there was no indication of "foul play" involved with her disappearance.

"There's nothing at this stage to indicate any sort of foul play," Constable Amey said.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Plea for woman in PJs to come home