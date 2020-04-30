Pleas for help spike ahead of winter months

HAPPY TO HELP: Bill Crispin was very excited to receive an IGA food voucher from the Russell Wantling at Granite Belt Water Relief.

FORCED to contend with bushfire, drought and now a global pandemic, there’s only so many hits the Southern Downs can take, according to drought relief co-ordinator Russell Wantling.

Hoping to spread cheer and financial support as far as possible, Granite Belt Water Relief teamed up with local businesses to dish out vouchers to those starting to feel the strain.

“Things are getting hard again, winter usually is but now you also have people who’ve lost their jobs,” he said.

“I think they’re a bit embarrassed to ask for help, which is why the random draw we’re doing works well.”

In order to support local business, Mr Wantling purchased $50 vouchers from IGA and meat trays from Granite Belt Butcher.

Of the 400 families registered with Granite Belt Water Relief, names will be drawn out to determine who receives each.

Mother of four Melinda Woods said receiving the meat tray was an ‘amazing surprise’.

“It was such a lifeline, anything helps at the moment and for us we didn’t receive that much rain, in a month or so our tank will probably be empty,” she said.

“It’s getting scary, there’s not much food on the ground and the frost is coming so everything is set to dissipate.”

The primary producer and her husband Raymond were forced to get extra work last year and turned to the water relief service.

“I remember being on the roadside in tears just wondering how I’d get water, it makes me sick to think how much money went into stock feed,” she said.

“This support is such a huge thing for us, meat is expensive.”

Mel Wood received the meat tray prize in the random draw.

The IGA voucher was received by Bill Crispin, who is the primary carer for his sister.

“It was a random draw but really well deserved by both,” Mr Wantling said.

The draw is set to grow as Mr Wantling believes demand for water and food relief will only increase as winter approaches.

“I think other charities will begin to feel the strain, you’ve got people dealing with so much more.”

Light House vice-chairman Heather Waites said while more people were expected to use the service when jobs started being lost, it’s been relatively quiet.

“I think it would have to do with the fact that people who have lost their jobs never turned to charity before,” she said.

“We have begun to put out some warm winter clothes for people, as the weather is expected to go below zero over the weekend.

“We have food hampers and can help with prescriptions and medical visits, stuff that will probably be more needed in the next few months.”

Mrs Waites said while hours were restricted due to COVID-19, they were ready to help.

“We’ve closed the shop but we’re still open and there to help where we can,” she said.

Mr Wantling urged people in need to speak up and not “suffer in silence”.

“There’s charities all around that do a lot of good work and we’re trying to get a bit of hope out there,” he said.