Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Please let me out’: Alleged ice dealer’s plea for bail

by Grace Mason
10th Dec 2020 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly sold significant quantities of ice around Cairns "without respite" for three months has lost his bid for bail despite offering to go into an onerous drug rehabilitation centre.

Magistrate Joe Pinder told the court Mark David Gladwin was likely facing a hefty jail sentence if found guilty of trafficking ice, along with 36 other drug offences, and described the police case against him as "overwhelming".

During the police investigation, the court heard during one raid he was found in possession of 144g of the drug along with a huge quantity of cash.

 

His solicitor Mark Butler argued he had been accepted into a Brisbane-based rehab which he was not allowed to leave for at least a month and could not have a mobile phone for six months.

He told the court up until 2016 when he went through a relationship breakdown he was otherwise a "contributing member of society" who attended university, joined the Army and had a successful business.

But Magistrate Pinder said among his criminal history was five failures to appear and six breaches of bail.

"He has demonstrated a propensity to be non-compliant," he said.

"Balanced against his "please let me out" … is his risk to the community.

"The community is much safer with Mr Gladwin exactly where he is.

"He appears to be a person with significant involvement in the trafficking of methylamphetamine in Far North Queensland."

The court heard he was on bail at the time of his alleged offending between February and April this year.

Magistrate Pinder denied bail with the case due to return to court on January 20 next year.

Originally published as 'Please let me out': Alleged ice dealer's plea for bail

drug dealing drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick man assaults neighbour after seven years of conflict

        Premium Content Warwick man assaults neighbour after seven years of conflict

        News BAD BLOOD: Police were called to settle disputes an astonishing 72 times in one month alone.

        • 10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
        Warwick to get visit from Qld rugby royalty

        Premium Content Warwick to get visit from Qld rugby royalty

        News Here’s how Rose City residents will get the chance to rub shoulders with nearly 40...

        • 10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
        Pratten residents urged to ‘share vision’ for future

        Premium Content Pratten residents urged to ‘share vision’ for future

        News The project is aimed at improving the functionality, liveability and helping the...

        • 10th Dec 2020 3:35 PM
        More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        Premium Content More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        News Health authorities have had to tighten restrictions across Queensland’s hotel...