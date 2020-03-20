Menu
PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

20th Mar 2020 1:54 PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new crowd restrictions, saying there will be a maximum limit of "four square metres provided per person in an enclosed space".

In addition to banning gatherings of 100 people or more, he said venues will now be limited to four square metres provided per person in an enclosed space in a room.

"So for example, if you've got a room, if you've got a premises, if you've got a meeting room or something like that, that's 100 square metres, then you can have 25 people in that room.

It comes as the big banks unveil an $8 billion lifeline to small business by deferring loan payments, while flagging relief for residential mortgages. Bars, cafes and restaurants are bracing for more pain from new restrictions on indoor gatherings expected to be announced by the PM today.

The nation's borders will close from 9pm tonight, while Tasmania has shut itself off from the rest of the country. Yesterday, new restrictions were placed on medicine purchases, the Aussie dollar fell to a 17-year low of 55 US cents, the RBA announced an emergency rate cut and Qantas stood down 20,000 employees amid what CEO Alan Joyce described as a crisis "worse than the GFC".

Australia now has 786 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 382 in New South Wales, 150 in Victoria, 144 in Queensland, 42 in South Australia, 52 in Western Australia, 10 in Tasmania, four in the Australian Capital Territory and two in the Northern Territory.

Seven people have died - one in Western Australia and six in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

