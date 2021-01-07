In four weeks, Aussies will start to get COVID vaccine

Scott Morrison has fast-tracked the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination plan confirming the first Aussies will now get the jab in just weeks.

Scott Morrison has fast-tracked the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination plan confirming the first Aussies will now get the jab in just weeks.

Scott Morrison has fast-tracked the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination plan confirming the first frontline workers will now get the jab as early as mid-February.

Outlining the road map to the rollout today in Canberra, the Prime Minister revealed the timetable will be brought forward after previously revealing just 24 hours ago that it would commence in March.

The Morrison Government now expects emergency approval of the vaccination to be finalised in late January allowing the vaccine to be imported and batch tested.

It will commence with around 80,000 vaccinations a week and build up to larger numbers in the weeks and months ahead.

Frontline workers and health workers will be the first to be vaccinated before attention turns to aged care workers, seniors and other vulnerable communities.

RELATED: Britain lashes PM's false vaccine claim

RELATED: Aussies to get vaccine earlier than planned

In a statement, Pfizer told news.com.au that the logistics of the rollout will be co-ordinated by the Morrison Government.

"During the initial pandemic stage, our contracts are with the government, and we will provide doses according to the government's preferred channel and designated locations," a spokeswoman said.

"Our role is to ensure that, if our vaccine candidate is authorised for use, we supply our vaccine doses through a robust process, consistent with the agreement we've entered into with the Australian government.

"The terms of Pfizer's contract with the government remain confidential."

Allocation of doses to the appropriate populations within a country is a decision for governments based on relevant health authority guidance.

Pfizer will continue to work closely with the government to support the vaccine rollout.

Originally published as PM fast-tracks vaccine rollout