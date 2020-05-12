PM warned over Defence cuts amid China’s bullying

Australian Pilots training in the F35 fighter Jets Luke Airforce Base in Phoenix Arizona. RAAF Corp Lorna Hill who is part of the maintenance and ground crew team before a flight. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The Morrison government's huge budget deficit should not deter its commitment to national security with Australia's strategic outlook challenged like never before, deputy Labor leader Richard Marles has warned.

China has been using the cover of coronavirus to flex its military muscle notably deploying warships to around Taiwan and South China Sea as nearby nations are distracted with combating COVID-19.

As recent as this week a Chinese warship began shadowing a Malaysian oil rigger in contested waters prompting the US to deploy two navy ships to conduct an impromptu patrol.

The US has also this week deployed two Triton high altitude intelligence drones to the region, similar to the ones it plans to sell to Australia.

The US Navy combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) deployed to South China Sea near Panamanian flagged drillship, West Capella. Picture: US Navy

The Royal Australian Navy guided-missile frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), left, in late April 2020 with the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America, guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and guided-missile destroyer USS Barry “in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”. Picture: US Navy

It is this sort of brinkmanship Mr Marles, also the Opposition's defence spokesman, said was why now was not the time for Australia to pull back from committed Defence spending, as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg looks for cuts to fill the $360 billion economic black hole.

Deputy Leader of the Australian Labor Party Richard Marles. Picture: AAP

Mr Marles said Labor would provide bipartisan support for already committed acquisition of major defence platforms and capabilities.

"Australia's strategic circumstances are likely to get more challenging rather than less in the future," he told News Corp Australia. "Our defence forces are also being asked to assist with challenges at home, as we has seen with the recent bushfires and coronavirus.

"We believe our strategic circumstances should fundamentally shape how we spend in relation to the defence of our nation."

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds last year ordered a strategic review of Australia's national security as an update to the 2016 Defence White.

That review was completed and handed to her by her department weeks ago but is yet to go before cabinet's national security committee as it grapples with the implications of COVID-19.

During the 2009 Global Financial Crisis, more than $50 million of stimulus packages had to be accounted for forcing a rewrite of the Defence 'white paper' doctrine of the day, the coronavirus crisis accounts for four times that stimulus amount.

Security analysts fear that could happen again.

RAAF WOFF Guy Erba leads the RAAF maintenance crew of an RAAF F-35 prior to its delivery from the US to Australia. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Architect of defence policy for successive governments in the 1980s and 1990s Professor Paul Dibb also said now was not the time for Defence budget cutbacks as the nation urgently needed a defensive strike deterrent against any power that would operate in our approaches.

He said it was only natural for the government to look for savings and education, health and social services were day-to-day money where as defence was banking on the future.

"My concern is we know there is a force structure review that has been completed the problem now is the government is, for very good reasons, so diverted and preoccupied does all that go on the back burner?" he asked.

"I hope not quite frankly because they've got a China now increasingly using coercion, bullying with military presence and moving into our strategic space to our north and to our east."

