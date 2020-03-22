LIVE: Watch PM address nation over shutdown

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns Australians of coronavirus measures, as lockdown looms

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned schools could be closed for the entire year if Australians don't co-operate with authorities to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister is meeting with state and territory leaders tonight to discuss further measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including the possible closure of schools.

Victorian schools are set to close on Tuesday, with the state bringing forward the Easter holidays.

Other states and territories are open to the idea but have not finalised any decisions.

Mr Morrison said current medical advice was that closing schools would not be useful as it would lead to problems in securing enough doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (on screen) during a national cabinet meeting to discuss COVID-19 from the teleprescence room of Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP

However, he said the states and territories could be forced to take "severe measures" if Australians continued to ignore warnings to maintain safe distances from other people, stay home from work if sick, and limit travel.

"If there is not a broad co-operation in the population … states will have to take more severe measures," Mr Morrison told ABC TV tonight.

"(The restrictions) just won't be for a couple of weeks. I mean kids could lose their entire year of school. That's what's at stake here." Mr Morrison said in an earlier interview his family was heeding current medical advice.

"My kids will be going to school in the morning and … we will be following the medical advice," Mr Morrison said.

"For those health workers and others, a complete closure of schools across the country would take out 30 per cent of our health workforce.

"Now, you could imagine what the health impact would be." Mr Morrison said the evidence remained that the incidence of coronavirus among younger people was far lower than for the rest of the population. "But we will continue to consider all of these issues based on the expert advice," he said.

Anyone who has lost work because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to apply for the jobseeker allowance. Picture: AAP

"We will do that in a calm and reasoned manner … all working together and being nationally co-ordinated in our responses." Labor leader Anthony Albanese said it was important to have a consistent approach in terms of schools, questioning whether the prime minister's national cabinet was unified.

"One of the concerns that has been out there is the changing messages from day to day," he said.

"If you think a decision is going to be made next week or the week after, make it today.

"Because the sooner we act, the more effective it will be." Mr Morrison said it was naive to think there could be a one-size-fits-all approach across the states and territories.

"They need to make the decision about how much further they go … on the basis of the health advice they have and the specific situation in their state," he said.

PM'S $189 BILLION VIRUS PLAN

Casual, self-employed and other workers who have lost income due to the coronavirus shut down will be paid at least $550 a fortnight to help them survive the next six months.

Pensioners will receive a second $750 cash hit in July, while businesses who keep on employees will get up to $100,000 to stay afloat amid the deepening economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic measures designed to boost Australia's "safety net" unveiled by the federal government yesterday are expected to cost $66 billion, with plans for a third wave of spending already underway.

People suffering hardship will also be allowed to take out up to $20,000 from their superannuation across two financial years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a press conference at Parliament House on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

Anyone who has lost work because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to apply for the jobseeker allowance - which is up to about $550 a fortnight - and get an additional short-term top of $550, meaning many unemployed people will be eligible for $1100 a fortnight.

About one million Australians are expected to take up the coronavirus supplement payment, which has no waiting period and will not be asset tested.

Mr Morrison said the economic plan - announced just 10 days after the first stimulus package - brought the government's measures to $189 billion.

"That is unprecedented in this country," he said.

"We will be supercharging our safety net.

"We'll be supporting the most vulnerable to the impacts of the crisis, those who will feel those first blows."

Mr Morrison warned the government's two rescue packages - totalling about ten per cent of Australia's GDP - would not be the last.

"There will be more issues that even now have not presented themselves or could not even be conceived at this point with what we may face over the next six months," he said.

"We will be working night and day to ensure we bring forward the measures Australia needs to get them on this bridge to the recovery on the other side."

Mr Morrison said people who qualified for the coronavirus supplement through the jobseeker allowance would also gain access to "normal" benefit payments including rental assistance, family tax benefits and the pharmaceutical allowance.

The prime minister said Australians' compliance with social distancing rules, such as stopping unnecessary travel, staying 1.5m away from others and avoiding crowds directly impacted the government's ability to keep the country running.

"People cannot be cavalier about these things," he said.

"They must take them extremely seriously because lives and livelihoods are at stake.

"But the more social distancing we do, the less severe the economic impacts have to be."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said from July 13 everyone on income support who is not eligible for the coronavirus supplement will get an extra $750 in cash, which is on top of the $750 due to hit welfare recipients' bank accounts from the end of March.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and PM Scott Morrison during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Gary Ramage

"This includes those receiving the age pension, a carers allowance, family tax benefit and

the Commonwealth senior card. 5.2 million Australians in total," he said.

Mr Frydenberg said Australians in financial stress will also be able to access more of their money in superannuation.

"From April, those affected will gain access to that superannuation, capped at $10,000 this financial year and a further $10,000 next financial year," he said.

Mr Frydenberg said the government would also give retirees more "flexibility" to manage their super by halving the required drawdown amount.

The government has lowered deeming rates in line with the Reserve Bank's emergency rates cut, which is expected to help up to 900,000 pensioners.

The government's package for small and medium businesses also includes a cash injection of at least $20,000 up to a possible $100,000, which will also apply to not for profit organisations with a turnover of less than $50 million.

Australians in financial stress will also be able to access more of their money in superannuation, says Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Picture: Gary Ramage

"This will be a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of employers, like the local hairdresser, the local coffee shop, the local mechanic whose income has been significantly reduced over this difficult period," Mr Frydenberg said.

The Commonwealth is also offering to guarantee unsecured loans of up to $250,000 for three years to encourage reluctant companies to borrow.

The government will also provide relief to directors of corporations for personal liability when the company is trading while insolvent.

Mr Frydenberg said the global and domestic economic environment had seriously deteriorated in the short time since the government's first stimulus package.

"We now expect the economic shock to be deeper, wider and longer," he said.

"Every arm of government and industry is working to keep Australians in jobs and businesses in business and to build a bridge to recovery on the other side."

Labor's treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers said the opposition was concerned the response "lacks urgency" and did not go far enough to protect jobs, but would work with the government to get the legislation through parliament.

"Every Australian needs the Government to get this right, which means getting the original stimulus and today's additional measures out the door as soon as possible, and urgently closing the gaps identified by Labor and others," he said.

A special reduced federal parliament of just 90 MPs will sit today (MON) to pass the emergency measures and ensure cash can flow to recipients as soon as possible.

It is hoped this could be completed within two days, but the prime minister has conceded the parliament may not be able to convene to pass future economic measures.

"We have to be conscious of the fact that because of the spread of the virus, it may not be physically possible to convene the parliament over the next six months," Mr Morrison said.

"So the plan is to move to a much more emergency mode operation for the parliament, but … ensuring that any of the measures that are taken to support Australians are done so consistent with our parliamentary democracy."

