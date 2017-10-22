Podium finish for our Matt at Gold Coast

Shane Van Gisbergen, of Red Bull Holden Racing Team, drives the Holden Commodore VF car through the street circuit along Surfers Paradise during race 22 of the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 on Sunday to finish third along with co-driver Matt Campbell.

Shane Van Gisbergen, of Red Bull Holden Racing Team, drives the Holden Commodore VF car through the street circuit along Surfers Paradise during race 22 of the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 on Sunday to finish third along with co-driver Matt Campbell. REGI VARGHESE

MOTORSPORT: Conquering Europe in a Porsche is still on the mind of Warwick's Matt Campbell despite ending his Supercars endurance campaign on a high.

The 22-year-old today teamed up with Red Bull Holden Racing Team's Shane Van Gisbergen to finish third in the second and final Gold Coast 600 race.

The duo saved their best race in the Pirtek Endurance Cup to last, staying inside the top three for the majority of the race.

Campbell started on pole position, after Van Gisbergen won the top ten shootout, but lost position to teammate Paul Dumbrell in the 88 Red Bull Racing Holden.

The Warwick driver then completed 35 laps before Van Gisbergen brought the car home.

The result followed Campbell finishing fourth in the first race on Saturday, surviving a chaotic opening 35 laps in the rain around the concrete jungle that is Surfers Paradise.

Overall, Campbell and Van Gisbergen finished 4th in the Pirtek Endurance Cup after a tough campaign including the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

But following his first four races in a Supercar, don't expect Campbell to be trying to get into full time Supercar racing soon.

"I'm definitely trying to pursue and continue my career in Europe with Porsche," he said at the Gold Coast 600.

"Europe is my aim, especially with Porsche and being in the junior program.

"I do want to come back to Australia later in my career and finish it off (here)."

Campbell said he had mixed emotions with how he did overall.

He was pleased with both Sandown and Gold Coast but was frustrated not to get anything out of Bathurst.

"It's been a massive opportunity for myself, it's been nice to come back home and race in my home country in the biggest and most successful category in Australia," he said.

"I've enjoyed my time and working with Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

"I've been better for the experience."

There will be no rest for Campbell, who flies overseas on Monday to compete in the final round of the Porsche Supercup series in Germany.

He will be looking for back-to-back round wins and complete a top three finish in the series.

"I've been pretty happy with my season so far," he said.

"I've enjoyed my time and hopefully I continue again next year."

The signs are good for Campbell with the talented Australian heading to Germany after the completion of the series for a few weeks with the manufacturer.

Campbell will compete in his first race on Saturday afternoon Mexico time.