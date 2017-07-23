Poet delights the crowd at early morning breakfast

Joseph Marstella, Trevor Moore, poet Marco Gliori and Caitlyn Marstella at the Welcome to Warwick Poet's Breakfast at the Warwick RSL.

POET Marco Gliori admitted he used a bit of poetic licence at the first Welcome to Warwick Poet's Breakfast at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club on Sunday morning.

Gliori said he was inspired to start the breakfast by the late Donna Stephens, who approached him on behalf of Rotary Sunrise, to do something to tell the stories of the community which don't normally get told.

Some years later, the idea has become part of Jumpers & Jazz in July and Mr Gliori hopes it becomes an annual event.

"We had the perfect number for the breakfast, 170, and I told stories on local characters and landscapes,” he said.

"One story was about the Stockyard Hotel and another about the bloke who hypnotised people at a floor show at the RSL a long time ago. I add a bit to the stories, it is poetic licence.”

The event was one of the first on the first Sunday of Jumpers & Jazz.

Palmerin St is overflowing with old cars as part of the RACQ Grand Automotive Display and today is the final day of Art@st.mark's in the St Mark's Parish Hall.

There are events all over the district, shops open, eateries everywhere, something for everyone.

And the weather is perfect.