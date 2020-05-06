Poh ‘devastated’ by MasterChef move

MasterChef contestant Poh Ling Yeow has reacted to criticism that the current season is too focused on her - and revealed she was left "devastated" when the show's longtime judges abruptly exited the franchise last year.

Some viewers have vented on social media that MasterChef should actually be called "The Poh Show" due to the amount of screen time she has been getting.

#MasterChefAU is just about Poh and Laura. One creates unnecessary drama by running it down to the wire and second just cooks pasta. I'm starting to dislikes one of my favorite shows. Favouritism towards Laura is so evident. #fail — Ankita Thakar (@ankithakar) May 1, 2020

The countdown is on to the POH show. #MasterChefAU way too much air time for my liking — stapsoiiii (@t_snacker) April 28, 2020

This is the Poh show. There is other contestants, yes?#MasterChefAU — Jennifer McBain (@JenMcB) April 28, 2020

I was so excited for #MasterChefAU this year. But its slowly starting to feel like the Poh and Khan show. I feel like 2 of the final 3 are already set, and there are so many contestants with zero screen time each ep. — Lozipop (@Lozipop_Au) April 29, 2020

People complaining that #MasterchefAU is ‘The Poh Show’ are somehow missing the fact that she makes great television? It’s like they’ve never watched reality TV before. — Jordan Archer (@JordanArcher11) April 29, 2020

This morning Poh spoke to Nova's Fitzy and Wippa and was asked: "How are you feeling with the promotion of yourself on the show, because every week you seem to be in the promo - it's all focused around you?"

The contestant responded: "I would love to stay out of it a little bit more but I seem to keep getting myself into trouble.

"I know there's been a few comments about, 'Oh, it's The Poh Show,' but it's because I keep doing well and then doing badly," she said. "It means I'm in all the cooks."

Poh, who finished runner-up in the first season of MasterChef way back in 2009, has remained one of the show's most popular contestants over the years.

Her popularity led to speculation that she would be one of the new judges on the show after Channel 10 booted Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris.

Poh with the original MasterChef judges.

"There was a lot of talk but I wasn't asked (to be a judge) actually," Poh told Fitzy and Wippa. "A lot of people keep digging, 'Come on, you must have been a bit bitter you weren't asked?' And I really wasn't.

"Strangely, I had secretly fantasised about doing an All Stars thing for a long time," she said. "For me, the thrill of that kitchen is being in the fray. Once you've been bitten by that bug, seeing what's possible in these impossible time limits and the crazy amount of pressure, that's a really unique thing and that's why I came back."

Poh was also asked about the new MasterChef judges, Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen and admitted she was upset when the previous trio were dropped.

"Honestly, I was devastated when I found out," she told the Nova hosts about the judging switch-up. "But these new judges are actually really amazing.

"It's a new era and I do really miss them (the original judges) but I'm really fortunate to be able to call them friends."

MasterChef judges: Melissa Long, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

MasterChef continues on Channel 10 tonight at 7.30pm