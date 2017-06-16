Pointy end of prep for Jumpers and Jazz

SNEAK PEEK: Helen Gross has been working on a colourful design for her tree jumper this year.

TWIDDLING fingers are an unavoidable side effect when you're a knitter as committed as Helen Gross.

Between creating a tree jumper, yarn bombing and often setting up a market stall, Helen can spend up to 10 months a year wielding her needles to prepare for Jumpers and Jazz.

This year's jumper looks to be a colourful creation, but it's not quite ready for reveal just yet.

"Usually I knit pictures and sew them on but this year I'm doing something different,” Helen said.

Having created tree jumpers for every festival bar one, Helen has built up an impressive collection of knitted artwork.

Inspiration is drawn from everyday life and her personal experiences, with ice cream, cats and farming all having featured in previous years.

"I try to do jumpers that mean something to me but are fun to look at,” she said.

"I just wait for something to pop into my head throughout the year and hope something comes.”

Taught to knit at age 12 by her grandmother, Helen jumped at the chance to be part of Jumpers and Jazz in its first year.

She is proud to see how much the festival has flourished.

"It started with a few skinny trees and now it's 10 days full of events,” she said.

Tree jumpers will be up by July 20.