Crime

Pokie machine spat ends in broken jaw

by Lea Emery
26th Feb 2021 12:45 PM
JYE Daniel Southwell broke a man's jaw during a row over a pokie machine at a pub because he was having a "bad day" and wanted to teach him a lesson.

The 39-year-old tradie pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Jye Daniel Southwell at the pokie machine moments before he punched a man, breaking his jaw.
Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Southwell to 18 months in prison with immediate release on parole.

"There is a need to protect the community from offences of violence," she said.

"One-punch assaults to the head of another can result in tragic serious injuries."

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy told the court Southwell was using a pokie machine when a group, including the 26-year-old victim, entered the pokie area at a Palm Beach hotel about 6.30pm on June 14, 2019.

Southwell stopped and took a phone call while the victim went for a cigarette and then returned to the pokie area.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Southwell on the phone, facing away from the machine when the victim returns to the area and begins playing the machine.

Jye Daniel Southwell leaves Southport court. Picture: Lea Emery
Ms Guy said Southwell told the victim he was still playing the machine but was waiting for money.

She said the victim replied: "I'll load it up for you and you will win big when I lose."

Southwell began to look irritated so one of the victim's friends pressed the collect button and said they would move to another machine.

As the victim turned away, Southwell punched him in the head.

Ms Guy said Southwell left the pub and a staff member followed him.

 

She said Southwell told the staff member he had a "bad day" and wanted to teach the man a lesson.

"The complainant and his friends had not acted in an aggressive way and the complainant had obviously turned away from (Southwell)," Ms Guy said.

"It was unprovoked ­violence to a member of the community."

Defence barrister Nick McGhee, instructed by Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said Southwell had been seeking psychiatric treatment for depression and social anxiety.

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

