Police allege man masturbated at Condamine river walk

A man has been charged after police say a woman spotted him performing a sex act on himself at the popular Condamine River Walk

A KILLARNEY man has been charged with committing an indecent act after a passer-by allegedly saw him masturbating and reported him to police.

Officers were called to the Condamine river walk in Queens Park at about 10.45am yesterday morning.

Police allege the 40-year-old man was sitting naked on a camp chair by his car, behind the Warwick Redbacks AFL club, when the 35-year-old woman walked past and saw him committing the indecent act.

According to Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon, when police arrived, the man was still naked.

Police charged him with wilful exposure and an indecent act in public, as well as one drug utensil charge.

He is set to face Warwick Magistrates Court on October 7.