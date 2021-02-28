Police allege Max Beever tried to put dead wife in car

POLICE are probing whether Max Beever, the elderly Gold Coast man charged with his 81-year-old wife's murder, attempted to put her body into a car in their Gold Coast garage following her death.

Police will allege Robyn Beever was allegedly dragged from the bedroom of her Varsity Lakes home and found in the garage of the property near the back of a car, the Gold Coast Bulletin revealed.

Police and detectives outside the house in Varsity Lakes where the body of a 81-year-old female was found. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

They will also allege she was strangled with a belt or a pair of jeans and that an axe was found near her body.

It is believed Mrs Beever also sustained facial injuries.

Mr Beever, 82, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital to receive medical treatment after the body of his wife was discovered last week.

He was later charged with murder, ­accused of killing Mrs Beever as early as 6pm on Wednesday.

The street in Varsity Lakes where Max and Robyn Beever lived. Picture: Adam Head.

She was not found until 1.30pm on Thursday when police and emergency services were confronted with a "bloody scene" at the Gerona Circuit property.

A family member alerted police to the discovery.

It is understood the Beevers retired to the Gold Coast from New Zealand.

Mr Beever worked as a supervisor at a sawmill there for more than 25 years, the Bulletin understands.

He is currently receiving medical treatment at hospital until he is well enough to be transferred to a remand prison.

The pair's children on Friday released a statement through their father's lawyer Jonathan Nyst, from Nyst Legal, saying the man has their love and "unwavering support".

They said their parents were "devoted to each other", having met more than 60 years ago.

Relatives revealed their parents' six decade-long love story, saying they met at the age of 20 and had been deeply committed to each other into their 80s.

Forensic police following the nightmare discovery of Mr Beever’s body at a Varsity Lakes home on Thursday. Picture: Adam Head.

"Robyn and Max met when they were just 20 years old, and they have been together as a loving couple ever since, for more than 60 years," the family said through the statement.

"They were devoted to each other and, in their later years, the primary concern of each of them very obviously was the welfare of the other."

The family said they are "absolutely devastated by this entirely unexpected and deeply tragic turn of events, and in particular the awful loss of their mother".

" … their greatest concern now is for their aged father, who is not in good health, and has not been for a number of years," the statement said.

"He has their unwavering love and support, and they are fully committed to his ­welfare."

No history of domestic violence between the pair has been alleged.

It is understood Mr Beever suffers from Parkinson's disease and Mrs Beever had been diagnosed with dementia prior to her alleged murder.

Mr Beever is expected to apply for bail in the Queensland Supreme Court in the coming days.

He was unable to apply for bail in the Southport Magistrates Court due to the serious nature of the charge.

A walker outside the Beever’s house in Varsity Lakes. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

"From what I have seen to date he will be definitely ­defending the charge," Mr Nyst said on Friday.

Gold Coast Detective Inspector Ahearn, from the criminal investigation branch, said on Friday that several motives were being considered in relation to the killing.

He described Mrs Beever's death as a "tragic incident, with a tragic outcome".

Inspector Ahearn said there were various "avenues of inquiry being examined to try and determine the reason for this lady losing her life".

Maxwell and Robyn Beever had been together more than 60 years. Police are still probing the motive for the alleged murder and whether it could have been a murder suicide. Picture: supplied.

"The focus of our investigation is what went on (Thursday) and what led to her death," he said.

Insp Ahearn has appealed for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Mr Beever is expected to appear in court on March 5.

