Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More disgusting details about an alleged assault where a Woolworths employee was spat on in the face by customer.
More disgusting details about an alleged assault where a Woolworths employee was spat on in the face by customer.
Crime

Police allege spit ‘entered her mouth and eyes’

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
29th Apr 2020 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is still wanted for questioning by police after a customer allegedly spat in the face of a 21-year-old checkout operator in Brisbane who asked to check his bag.

More detail has been released about the disgusting alleged incident, including that the spit "entered (the female victim's) eyes and mouth".

It comes two days after new fines of up to $13,345 for people who deliberately spit, cough or sneeze on frontline workers, including supermarket staff, was introduced in Queensland under a new COVID-19 Public Health Direction.

The man police want to question is described as "caucasian in appearance, aged approximately in his early 50s, medium to heavy build, with short dark brown hair and unshaven and wearing a yellow polo shirt".

Upper Mount Gravatt police officer-in-charge Snr Sgt Murray Crone said that the "psychological" aspect of being spat on is the most "harrowing" part, exacerbated in the current climate of attentive hygiene.

Originally published as Police allege spit 'entered her mouth and eyes'

coronaviruspromo
assasult coronavirus crime editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe and restaurant ban could lift soon

        premium_icon Cafe and restaurant ban could lift soon

        News A new proposal could let Warwick businesses resume their normal trade sooner than ever expected.

        Soap sisters keep it clean with new business venture

        premium_icon Soap sisters keep it clean with new business venture

        Business WARWICK-based company meets rising local demand.

        TOP 10: Activities you can do within 50km of your home

        premium_icon TOP 10: Activities you can do within 50km of your home

        Family Fun The Daily News breaks down exactly where Warwick residents can go once restrictions...

        Crying over spilt milk: Thief out on bail after targeting servo’s

        premium_icon Crying over spilt milk: Thief out on bail after targeting...

        News Accused tried to outsmart police by phoning triple-0 at the time of alleged...