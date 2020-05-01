Police appeal after dog squad search for missing woman

Thea Liddle, aged 42, was last seen in the Mooball area in Tweed on Thursday, October 31, 2019. This week police including the dog squad searched a Mooball property.

Thea Liddle, aged 42, was last seen in the Mooball area in Tweed on Thursday, October 31, 2019. This week police including the dog squad searched a Mooball property.

AFTER a police search involving the dog squad this week, police have renewed calls for information into the whereabouts of a missing Northern NSW woman.

Thea Liddle, aged 42, was last seen in the Mooball area in Tweed on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Missing woman Thea Liddle. Contributed

She was reported missing to Queensland Police by her family in January this year, who later contacted New South Wales Police on Thursday, January 23.

Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District established Strike Force Holby as they investigate the circumstances surrounding Thea's disappearance.

Missing woman Thea Liddle. Contributed

At the time of her disappearance, Thea was staying at a property on Tweed Valley Way, at Mooball, with a man, then-aged 46.

She is known to frequent several Far North Coast locations, including Mooball, Nimbin and Byron Bay.

Police and her family hold grave concerns for her safety as there has been no activity from her bank accounts or mobile phone since early November 2019.

Local detectives with officers from Richmond Police District and the Queensland Police Dog Unit searched a property on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball, and executed a crime scene warrant about 8.40am on Wednesday 29 April 2020.

The search continued yesterday, with investigators seizing a number of items from the property.

Tweed/Byron Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, said it was unusual for Thea to not be in contact with her family for this extended period of time.

"We are extremely keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Thea in late October or early November in and around the Far North Coast of NSW," he said.

Anyone with information which may help detectives is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.