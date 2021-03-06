Menu
Bribie Island police are appealing for public assistance to help locate two children (pictured).
News

Police appeal for help to find Bribie Island kids

6th Mar 2021 3:19 PM | Updated: 4:52 PM

Bribie Island police are appealing for public assistance to help find two children.

It is believed the children, an 8-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, are in the company of a 38-year-old woman who is known to them.

They were last seen at a home in Bongaree on Friday and it's believed they may still be on Bribie Island.

Motorcycle rider dies in David Low Way crash tragedy

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The boy is described as about 130cm tall, is of a proportionate build with red hair.

The girl is described as about 70cm tall, is of a slim build with long blonde hair.

The 38-year-old woman travelling with the children is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall and is of a medium build with dark-brown hair.

Police are appealing for the woman, or anyone with further information to contact police immediately on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

